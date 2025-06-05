Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Choice Int'l arm secures Rs 63.47 cr govt projects in Maharashtra, Odisha

Choice Int'l arm secures Rs 63.47 cr govt projects in Maharashtra, Odisha

In Odisha, the firm emerged as the top-ranked bidder for a Rs 10.67 crore project floated by the State Urban Development Agency to provide engineering consultancy in 58 urban local bodies

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Over the past few weeks, Choice Consultancy Services has secured various government transformation projects worth over Rs 120 crore across India. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Choice Consultancy Services, an arm of Choice International, on Thursday said it has secured project management contracts worth Rs 63.47 crore across Maharashtra and Odisha.

The company has been awarded a Rs 52.80 crore work order from the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) under the World Bank-backed MahaSTRIDE programme to set up District Strategic Units in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, the company said in a statement.

In Odisha, the firm emerged as the top-ranked bidder for a Rs 10.67 crore project floated by the State Urban Development Agency to provide engineering consultancy in 58 urban local bodies, it added.

"These project wins further validate our strategic direction and reinforce our positioning as a trusted execution partner in high-value public sector initiatives," Choice International's CEO and Executive Director, Arun Poddar, said.

 

Over the past few weeks, Choice Consultancy Services has secured various government transformation projects worth over Rs 120 crore across India.

More From This Section

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman TVS Motor

Sudarshan Venu to take over as TVS Motor Chairman and MD in August 2025

Bhilai Steel plant

SAIL reduces debt by around ₹750 cr, plans to bring it down further in FY26

central bank of India

Central Bank acquires 25.18% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance

Akshay Hiranandani , CEO, Serentica Renewables

Serentica Renewables gets $100 mn debt funding from Rabobank, Socit Gnrale

PremiumCognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant wins two mega deals, eyes return to IT top four by 2027

Topics : Maharashtra Odisha urban development Urban Development ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon