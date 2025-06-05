Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Serentica Renewables gets $100 mn debt funding from Rabobank, Socit Gnrale

Serentica Renewables gets $100 mn debt funding from Rabobank, Socit Gnrale

Serentica Renewables, a top C&I-focused green energy firm in India, has achieved financial close on its second External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) funding round, securing international backing

Akshay Hiranandani , CEO, Serentica Renewables

It's a crucial step in our mission to provide reliable, clean energy solutions that empower industrial giants like BALCO to decarbonise: Akshay Hiranandani, CEO of Serentica Renewables

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Serentica Renewables on Thursday said it has secured $100 million in debt financing from global financial institutions Rabobank and Socit Gnrale to support the development of a 300 MW solar power project in Rajasthan.

Serentica Renewables, a leading Commercial & Industrial (C&I) focused renewable energy company in India, has announced the financial close of its second External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) financing, according to a company statement.

This strategic project has been designed to supply green energy to Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), one of India's leading aluminum producers and a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, marking another significant step in decarbonising India's industrial sector, it stated.

 

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO of Serentica Renewables, said, "It's a crucial step in our mission to provide reliable, clean energy solutions that empower industrial giants like BALCO to decarbonise, driving a greener and more sustainable future for the nation.

"We are proud to partner again with Serentica and bring our structuring expertise to a project that will deliver strong, long-term, sustainable impact," said Amardeep Parmar, Head of Project Finance Asia, Rabobank.

The company has achieved a significant milestone by reaching 1,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, with ongoing projects across multiple states, leveraging a mix of solar, wind, energy storage, and advanced balancing solutions.

Backed by a $650 million investment from KKR, Serentica aims to supply over 50 billion units of clean energy annually, enabling the displacement of 47 million tons of CO2 emissions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Group

Adani Group firms' tax contributions rise 29% to Rs 74,945 cr in FY25

Vedanta

Vedanta exploring using biodiesel in CV fleet in Odisha's Jharsuguda plant

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's, Alvotech join hands to develop biosimilar for cancer treatment

milk factory amul mother dairy

Amul partners with COVAP to launch milk in Spain, eyes expansion in Europe

Adani Group

Adani Group sees 29 pc rise in tax payments to Rs 75k cr in FY25

Topics : Renewables markets renewable power renewable energy Rabobank International

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon