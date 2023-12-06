Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Citigroup reorganisation to be completed in first quarter, to cost $1 bn

The bank maintained its estimate for 2023 expenses at $54 billion, excluding a special assessment from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. of about $1.65 billion

Citibank, citigroup, foreign banks

Citi's full-year revenue in 2023 will probably come in at about $78 billion, the lower end of its previous forecast.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Wednesday the bank's largest reorganisation in decades will cost about $1 billion for charges related to restructuring.
 
The overhaul is expected to be fully completed by the end of the first quarter next year, Mason told the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference. The changes include slimming down management and potentially laying off thousands of employees.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Simplifying the bank's structure will enable it to reduce annual expenses to $51 billion to $53 billion, he added, helping Citi to approach its profit targets.
 
The bank maintained its estimate for 2023 expenses at $54 billion, excluding a special assessment from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. of about $1.65 billion.
 
Some of the restructuring charges of about $200 million will probably be booked in the fourth quarter, according to Mason.
 
The bank aims to reach a medium-term return on average tangible common shareholders equity of 11% to 12% in the medium term after the reorganisation. ROTCE is a measure of company performance.
 
Citi's full-year revenue in 2023 will probably come in at about $78 billion, the lower end of its previous forecast, Mason said.
Mason cited Argentina as a factor reducing Citi's revenue.
 
"The Argentina elections for example, that is going to put pressure on revenue for a couple of hundred million dollars," he said. "Thinking about the currency impact, that's the cost of us doing business there."
 
reorganisation
 
Citi announced the latest phase of its sweeping reorganisation last month, trimming leadership and moving executives within divisions. The bank is reducing management layers from 13 to eight as part of its biggest overhaul in decades.
 
CEO Jane Fraser aims to reduce bureaucracy and increase profits while boosting the company's stock, which lags its peers.
"We need to change how we run Citi in order to truly transform it once and for all," Fraser told analysts on a third quarter earnings call in October.
 

Also Read

Citigroup raises China's GDP forecast, says economy has bottomed out

Citigroup MD accuses ex-bosses of 'horrifying' sexual assault, harassment

Citigroup profit holds steady in Q3 as investment banking fees jump

US pulls plug on lithium exploration near Nevada national wildlife refuge

Ten Hag questioned about Man United player unrest and transfer dealings

Amazon targets Shein with sharp fee cuts for cheap apparel sellers

Strong order book to help Lamborghini see steady growth in India: Official

Trafigura sets aside $127 mn provision for Brazil, US DOJ fine to end probe

Dr Reddy's, Coya Therapeutics ink licensing agreement for ALS cure drug

DRL partners with Coya Therapeutics to develop nerve disorder therapy

The third-largest U.S. bank by assets beat estimates for third quarter profits, driven by rising trading revenue, investment banking fees and interest payments.

Topics : Citigroup United States

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon