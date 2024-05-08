Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Citigroup sells shares of Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 cr via open market

US-based Citigroup through its affiliate, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, offloaded shares of Vodafone Idea through a block deal on the BSE

vodafone idea vi

On Wednesday, shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 2.67 per cent to close at Rs 12.71 per piece on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial services company Citigroup on Wednesday sold shares of telecom company Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 crore through an open market transaction.
US-based Citigroup through its affiliate, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, offloaded shares of Vodafone Idea through a block deal on the BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd disposed of 19,04,25,000 shares of Vodafone Idea, as per the data on the BSE.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 12.27 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 233.65 crore.
Meanwhile, Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired the shares of Vodafone Idea at the same price.
On Wednesday, shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 2.67 per cent to close at Rs 12.71 per piece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Citigroup Vodafone Idea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon