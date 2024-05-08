Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FanTV aims to onboard 10 mn users, add 80,000 content creators in 18 months

Earlier, the company raised $5.5 million, about Rs 45 crore, from Multicoin Capital, Krafton, IOSG Ventures, and Woodstock Fund

social media

At present, FanTV claims to have over 40 lakh users and more than 20,000 creators.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton-backed social app FanTV aims to double its user base to over 1 crore and grow content creators on the platform by about five-fold to 1 lakh in the next 12-18 months, a top company official said on Wednesday.
The company also entered into a strategic partnership with blockchain company Mysten Labs to drive mass adoption of Web3 technology.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Through our collaboration with Mysten Labs, we are committed to driving innovation and democratising the content creation ecosystem.
"Our goal is to onboard over 1,00,000 creators and 10 million users, ushering in a new era of decentralised social media in the next 12-18 months," FanTV Founder and CEO Prashan Agarwal said in a statement.
At present, FanTV claims to have over 40 lakh users and more than 20,000 creators.
Earlier, the company raised $5.5 million, about Rs 45 crore, from Multicoin Capital, Krafton, IOSG Ventures, and Woodstock Fund.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Social Media media industry Media industry growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon