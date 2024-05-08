Zomato starts crowd-supported weather infrastructure network: CEO Goyal

Food aggregator Zomato has launched a crowd-supported weather infrastructure network consisting of 650 on-ground stations to provide real-time information on key parameters such as temperature and rainfall, its co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday.

The network, weatherunion.com, provides localised, real-time information on key weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed and rainfall, among others, Goyal said.

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, Goyal said that weatherunion.com, which is presently available in 45 large cities, shall be expanded to other Indian cities "very soon".



"At Zomato, it was crucial for us to have access to precise and real-time weather information to make the right business decisions to serve our customers better. Hence, we took it upon ourselves to develop a solution capable of empowering us on this front," Goyal stated.

He also informed that a lot of Zomato employees have hosted weather stations at their homes.

"As we look forward to further expanding this infrastructure, we welcome volunteers who want to provide us space on their premises to install these weather stations and contribute to nation-building," Goyal said.

He shared that all institutions and companies will be provided "free access" to the weatherunion.com database for public good.

"Multiple companies and public institutions should use real-time weather data, to boost the productivity of our economy," the Zomato CEO stated.