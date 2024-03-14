Sensex (    %)
                             
Citroen plans to expand network footprint by 400% in India this year

Automaker says it seeks 'aggressive' expansion in the country, announced Rs 2,000 crore investment earlier

Citroen

The company said its expansion plan will cover urban, semi-urban, and rural markets, aiming to provide a diverse and expansive customer base

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Automaker Citroën will add 200 new dealerships in India by the end of this year as it seeks to “aggressively” expand in the country, said the French company on Thursday.

The Stellantis-owned company has 58 dealerships and the network will increase by 400 per cent when new ones are set up in urban, semi-urban, and rural markets. “This transformative initiative underscores the brand's dedication to delivering an unmatched Citroën brand experience to a diverse and expanding customer base nationwide,” it said in a statement.

Stellantis said earlier this year it will invest Rs 2,000 crore in Citroën India, marking its commitment to expand in the country. “As Citroën continues to expand and innovate, the brand remains steadfast in its vision of transforming and reaching customers, making its products and services accessible to everyone,” it said in a statement.

“We are looking to aggressively make Citroën available to consumers and extend the potential of our products beyond Tier I/Tier II cities. Our focus extends to Tier-III and even Tier-IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to Tier-I and Tier-II cities and their potential for substantial growth,” said Shishir Mishra, brand director at Citroën India.


“These markets boast burgeoning consumer bases eager for enhanced accessibility to quality products and services. By investing in these regions, we aim to not only capture emerging opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic development of smaller urban centers, fostering prosperity and inclusivity across diverse geographical landscapes,” he said. 

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

