TCS announces deal to 'transform' Danish firm Nuuday's IT infrastructure

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will implement a cloud transformation project for Nuuday, a Danish digital connectivity and communications provider, as part of a multi-million-dollar deal, said the Indian information technology (IT) services company on Thursday.

Nuuday's IT infrastructure will be shifted to TCS’s Enterprise Cloud Platform, “paving the way for future transformations”. TCS said in a statement it will host and manage all IT domain services of Nuuday during the transformation.

Nuuday's shift to TCS's platform will reduce the time taken to manage products and services. It will improve the service experience of customers and employees of Nuuday, which delivers connectivity products and digital services to over 4.1 million Danish homes and 1.8 million businesses.

"As the leading digital communications and connectivity provider in Denmark, we need a modernised and autonomous infrastructure estate that can support the increasing demand for the latest digital products and services. This important partnership will help us future-proof our business by delivering the latest digital experiences our customers expect and ensuring excellent end-user satisfaction," said Monika Gullin, chief technology officer at Nuuday.

A key feature of the agreement is the Infrastructure as a Service provided by TCS for implementing hybrid cloud architecture. The architecture will enable Nuuday, which has six sub-brands, to split workloads between private and public Clouds.

TCS will streamline Nuuday's functions across application and infrastructure domains to improve “business agility and scalability”. The agreement entails IT consultancy on demand to support Nuuday's applications.

"We are proud to be chosen as the strategic technology and infrastructure domain partner for Nuuday, with a responsibility to manage the company's entire IT infrastructure transformation strategy, including end-user services," said Vikram Sharma, country head, Denmark,

This deal consolidates TCS' position as a digital transformation partner of choice in the Nordic region in Northern Europe, said the company.