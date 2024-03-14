Sensex (    %)
                             
India to create 24 mn tech-savvy manpower for global markets: Foundit CEO

"Currently, 60 per cent of our job arrangements are in India, followed by 35 per cent in Southeast Asian countries and 5 per cent in the Middle East," he said

FoundIt

Photo: X@foundit_India

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

India is set to create 24 million tech-savvy skilled manpower for the global market in the next 3-5 years, according to Sekhar Garisa, CEO of Bengaluru-based Foundit, a job placement platform.
Foundit is already working with 90 million registered jobseekers, 70 per cent, or 63 million, of whom are from Indian technology institutes, he said at the launch of the next-generation recruitment solution app in Singapore on Wednesday evening.
"India remains one of our biggest sources of skilled manpower, especially the Indian technology institutes," he said.
"Currently, 60 per cent of our job arrangements are in India, followed by 35 per cent in Southeast Asian countries and 5 per cent in the Middle East," he said.
Over the next 3-5 years, the target is to create a database of 600 million skilled people from global talent hunt, 80 million of which will be from India, including the current 56 million or so, he estimated.
Formerly known as Monster, Foundit was rebranded in 2022 with a focus on Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
Garisa underscored the challenge of matching jobs and skilled people though tech-driven platforms are effectively collating data from online networks, and conceded that finding the right person for the right job at the right location is a challenge, given the skill shortage worldwide.
With the advent of new technological innovation, Foundit has collaborated with 100 companies in India over the past few months, resulting in an 80 per cent boost in recruiter productivity.
"We have brought our next-generation recruitment solution to Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Vietnam," he said.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

