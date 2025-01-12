Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Coal India looks to Argentina for lithium brine assets, critical minerals

Coal India looks to Argentina for lithium brine assets, critical minerals

Maharatna company has initiated steps to explore opportunities in key resource-rich nations such as Argentina, Australia and Chile

Coal India

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has set its sights on Argentina as a destination in its strategic diversification into critical minerals.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has set its sights on Argentina as a destination in its strategic diversification into critical minerals, with a focus on lithium brine assets, an official said on Sunday.

Recognising the economic significance and strategic value of minerals like lithium (Li), nickel (Ni), cobalt (Co), and others, the Maharatna company has initiated steps to explore opportunities in key resource-rich nations such as Argentina, Australia and Chile.

"The state-owned mining behemoth has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from experienced consultants to conduct technical due diligence on lithium brine assets in Argentina," a senior Coal India official told PTI.

 

The selected consultant will undertake due diligence, an initial review process to assess the financial, strategic, and geological viability of the identified assets, he said.

Lithium brine is a concentrated salt solution that contains dissolved lithium and other minerals. Lithium is in great demand for its use in lithium-ion batteries, driven by the surging demand for electric vehicles.

Also Read

technicals

BPCL, IRFC, NHPC: 5 PSU stocks with up to 14% upside potential in near-term

Photo: Shutterstock

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says buy Coromandel, Granules stocks today

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India's CSR spend exceeds Rs 5,570 crore over the past decade

coal

Coal gasification projects: Govt gives LoAs to 4 entities for incentives

Coal

Coal India's total production up by 2% to 471 million tonnes in Apr-Nov

CIL's foray into critical minerals is driven by the need to reduce its reliance on coal and align with global trends prioritising these minerals for clean energy technologies.

"Critical minerals are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and advanced manufacturing, making them indispensable for India's future industrial strategy," a senior CIL official said.

The Centre, last year, listed 30 minerals, including lithium, nickel, titanium, vanadium and tungsten, as critical to drive the adoption of clean energy.

By venturing into the critical minerals business, CIL aims to secure a sustainable supply chain for these resources, supporting India's transition to a greener economy while reinforcing its global presence.

Argentina, with its rich lithium deposits, is poised to play a pivotal role in CIL's critical minerals strategy, marking a significant milestone in the company's diversification journey.

Last week, Coal India Limited (CIL) and IREL (India) Limited signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of critical minerals.

"This partnership aims to foster the development of critical minerals such as mineral sands and rare earth elements (REE). The two companies will join forces to acquire assets, source raw materials from domestic and international markets, and establish mining, extraction, and refining capabilities," the CIL official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OPG mobility

OPG Mobility to raise Rs 400 crore, gets into product portfolio expansion

LICO Materials aims to triple revenue to Rs 100 cr in FY26, says CEO

LICO Materials aims to triple revenue to Rs 100 cr in FY26, says CEO

semiconductor

Indichip Semiconductors inks deal with Andhra for Rs 14,000 cr facility

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

D-Mart appoints Anshul Asawa as CEO, Neville Noronha to step down in 2026

Foxconn

Foxconn halts Chinese workers' deployment to India, sends Taiwanese staff

Topics : Coal India Limited Argentina minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon