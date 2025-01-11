Business Standard

Indichip Semiconductors inks deal with Andhra for Rs 14,000 cr facility

Indichip Semiconductors inks deal with Andhra for Rs 14,000 cr facility

This cutting-edge facility will focus on manufacturing Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips, contributing to India's technological advancement and sustainability goals

semiconductor

The new SiC fab facility will begin with a production capacity of 10,000 wafers per month. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Jan 11 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Indichip Semiconductors Ltd along with its joint venture partner Yitoa Micro Technology (YMTL) from Japan, on Saturday inked an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish India's first private semiconductor manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore.

This cutting-edge facility will focus on manufacturing Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips, contributing to India's technological advancement and sustainability goals.

The southern state pledged to provide land at Orvakal mega industrial hub in Kurnool, along with the necessary infrastructure and ecosystem to make this project a success.

The new SiC fab facility will begin with a production capacity of 10,000 wafers per month, ramping up to 50,000 wafers per month within two to three years. This strategic investment is aligned with India's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision and addresses the growing global demand for energy-efficient technologies, electric vehicles, and renewable energy solutions, said an official press release.

 

The deal was struck in the presence of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister TG Bharat.

This investment is a testament to Andhra Pradesh's ability to attract cutting-edge industries through innovative policies and robust infrastructure, said Lokesh.

Topics : semiconductor industry semiconductor Andhra Pradesh government

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

