Coforge wins $158-mn UK contract as AI-led demand boosts deal sizes

Mid-tier IT services firm Coforge said it has been awarded a $158-million contract by a UK-based client. The contract, for five years, will be effective from April and spread uniformly over the time period.

John Speight, president of Coforge and Europe business leader, said: “AI-led conversations focused on driving innovation, improving governance and resiliency are helping drive a material increase in the number and median size of large deals in play across Europe.”

IT services companies have been winning big-ticket deals, but they are mostly around cost reduction and efficiency improvement as clients cut spend in traditional areas and use it for AI investments.

In December, the company bought Encora, an artificial intelligence firm, to expand its presence in the US and Latin America.