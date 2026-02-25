Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta to tap debt market for second time in FY25 with ₹30 bn bond sale

Vedanta to tap debt market for second time in FY25 with ₹30 bn bond sale

Vedanta

Vedanta's restructuring will spin off four businesses - steel ‌and ​ferrous metals, oil ​and gas, aluminium, and power - into separately listed companies, while its base metals unit will remain ‌with the ​parent. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI, Feb 25
India's Vedanta is set to raise 30 billion rupees ($329.89 million) ​through a sale of shorter-duration bonds before ​the end of March, in its second bond ‌issue in the current fiscal year, two sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The metals-to-oil conglomerate is likely to sell two-year bonds or three-year bonds, or a combination of both, the sources said, requesting anonymity, as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

"The company has already initiated talks with a few investors, including mutual ‌funds, and after receiving the board approval today, things should speed up, and they would ideally target completion of this round in the first half of March," one of the sources said.

 

Vedanta did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Last June, ​the company raised an aggregate of 50 billion rupees through a ‌combination of two-year papers, 30-month bonds and three-year bonds.

Vedanta Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said ​last ‌month that the company aims to list its four planned ‌demerged units on Indian exchanges by the middle of May.

Vedanta's restructuring will spin off four businesses - steel ‌and ​ferrous metals, oil ​and gas, aluminium, and power - into separately listed companies, while its base metals unit will remain ‌with the ​parent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

