CoinDCX launches Web3 mode on its app enabling access to 50k DeFi tokens

CoinDCX on Tuesday announced the launch of a Web3 mode within the crypto exchange app, giving around 15 million users access to over 50,000 DeFi (decentralised finance) tokens.

Users will have access to a wide range of tokens from ecosystems such as Base, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, among ten others.

The firm’s user base can purchase tokens through the CoinDCX app using Indian rupees (INR), and subsequently transfer them to Web3 mode for purchasing assets within the ecosystem.

Crypto tokens are digital assets that are built on a blockchain.

“In the crypto space, a lot of people want to get access to different projects that are new, and upcoming. The first problem we will solve is giving people access to all those projects and their associated tokens,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX, in an interaction with Business Standard.