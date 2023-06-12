close

Colliers appoints Ramaiy Kapoor as MD for its data centre business in India

This comes at a time when the company has been increasing its focus on the data centre business in the country

BS Web Team New Delhi
Colliers

Representative image (Photo: Colliers)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Commercial real estate company Colliers today announced the appointment of Ramaiy Kapoor as the managing director for Data Center for its India business. This comes at a time when the company has been increasing its focus on the data centre business in the country. 
Kapoor has joined Collies from CapitaLand, where he was heading the investment and commercials division for their India Data Center business. According to the announcement by the company, Ramaiy will work closely with the top India leadership to capture a higher market share and drive profitability for the firm's Data Center business.

"Ramaiy has long-standing industry relations and a reputation that precedes him. He has deep insights into the real estate acquisition process of data centres and has managed large portfolios with tenacity. His ardent knowledge of investment strategies and asset management along with his excellent track record of prime deal closures, assure us that he will play a significant role in maximising profitability for the firm," said Sankey Prasad, chairman and managing director of Colliers India. 
Adding to this, Kapoor said, "The Indian Data Centre industry is poised for high growth over the next decade. The times are exciting, there is an influx of interest from across the globe for investments in India in anticipation of the surge in demand and shift from on-premise data centres to colocation. This is supported by conducive government policies and ecosystems. We aim to be at the forefront of this and provide complete end-to-end solutions for our customers across all business functions and project lifecycle."

In a report last year, Colliers said that India's data centre inventory is likely to double to about 20 million square feet (MSF) by 2025 from the current 10.3 MSF with the advent of 5G, increased multi-cloud usage and data localisation.
Mumbai accounts for the largest share of data centres at 49 per cent, benefiting from the presence of a landing station and submarine cable connectivity. Delhi-NCR has about 17 per cent of the total data centre capacity, followed by Bengaluru with 12 per cent.

Last month, Colliers appointed Vijaya Ganesh as the managing director of Industrial and Logistics Services. 
Topics : Real Estate Data centre BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

