Colliers appoints Ramaiy Kapoor as MD for its data centre business in India



Kapoor has joined Collies from CapitaLand, where he was heading the investment and commercials division for their India Data Center business. According to the announcement by the company, Ramaiy will work closely with the top India leadership to capture a higher market share and drive profitability for the firm's Data Center business. Commercial real estate company Colliers today announced the appointment of Ramaiy Kapoor as the managing director for Data Center for its India business. This comes at a time when the company has been increasing its focus on the data centre business in the country.



Adding to this, Kapoor said, "The Indian Data Centre industry is poised for high growth over the next decade. The times are exciting, there is an influx of interest from across the globe for investments in India in anticipation of the surge in demand and shift from on-premise data centres to colocation. This is supported by conducive government policies and ecosystems. We aim to be at the forefront of this and provide complete end-to-end solutions for our customers across all business functions and project lifecycle." "Ramaiy has long-standing industry relations and a reputation that precedes him. He has deep insights into the real estate acquisition process of data centres and has managed large portfolios with tenacity. His ardent knowledge of investment strategies and asset management along with his excellent track record of prime deal closures, assure us that he will play a significant role in maximising profitability for the firm," said Sankey Prasad, chairman and managing director of Colliers India.



Mumbai accounts for the largest share of data centres at 49 per cent, benefiting from the presence of a landing station and submarine cable connectivity. Delhi-NCR has about 17 per cent of the total data centre capacity, followed by Bengaluru with 12 per cent. In a report last year, Colliers said that India's data centre inventory is likely to double to about 20 million square feet (MSF) by 2025 from the current 10.3 MSF with the advent of 5G, increased multi-cloud usage and data localisation.

Also Read Flipkart launches new 400,000 sq ft fulfilment centre in Telangana LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28 Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% Data centre capacities in India to rise six-fold in next six years: Icra Amara Raja targets 150% rise in lead acid battery sales, plans expansion Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely BoB receives Rs 10,000 crore via Rs 2,000 note deposits, exchange Future Enterprises invites expression of interest for assets across India Wilmington Trust moves insolvency plea against SpiceJet; hearing on Monday

Last month, Colliers appointed Vijaya Ganesh as the managing director of Industrial and Logistics Services.