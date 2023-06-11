Future Enterprises invites expression of interest for assets across India

Future Enterprises has invited Expression of Interest for its businesses which are across manufacturing, trading and leasing of retail infrastructure across Maharashtra, Karnataka and across India, it said in a stock exchange filing.
The last date of receipt of interest is set at June 25 and the provisional list will be out on July 5. The last date of submissions for objections of the provisional list is July 10.
According to the exchange filing, Future Enterprises has three manufacturing plants at Tarapur-Boisar, Mahadevpura and Anekal, Bengaluru.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had ordered an Insolvency Resolution Process against Future Enterprises in March.
The Mumbai bench of NCLT has also appointed Jitender Kothari as the interim resolution professional (IRP) in the case.
Last September, Central Bank of India appointed J C Kabra and Associates to do a forensic audit of the accounts of Future Enterprises.