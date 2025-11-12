Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Syrma SGS to begin PCB trial production at Andhra plant by Dec 2026: MD

Syrma SGS to begin PCB trial production at Andhra plant by Dec 2026: MD

The EMS firm expects commercial production from its Andhra Pradesh plant by March 2027, with an investment of Rs 1,595 crore and plans to create over 2,000 skilled jobs, says MD J S Gujral

J S Gujral, Managing Director, Syrma SGS Technology
J S Gujral, Managing Director, Syrma SGS Technology

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) firm Syrma SGS plans to start trial production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) from its upcoming Andhra Pradesh manufacturing unit by December 2026 so that commercial production can begin by March 2027, the company’s managing director J S Gujral said.
 
“Once I start my trial production, I approach my customers for the approvals and other formalities. It is a very tall order for us, but we are trying our best,” Gujral told Business Standard.
 
The land for the plant had been provisionally allotted to the company and the process for registering it was underway, he said.
