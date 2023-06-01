Competition Commission's DG Atul Verma gets three-month extension

The government has extended the tenure of Atul Verma as the Director General of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for three months.

The Director General (DG) office is the investigation arm of the fair trade regulator.

According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the extension of the deputation of Atul Verma as Director General of CCI for a period of three months beyond May 31.

CCI is probing various anti-competitive cases, including those relating to technology companies.

