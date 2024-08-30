Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Competition for deposits to continue for some time: SBI Chairman CS Setty

Competition for deposits to continue for some time: SBI Chairman CS Setty

SBI to launch YONO 2.0 in closed user group in November

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu

Mumbai: SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty during the ‘Global Fintech Fest’, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The competition for deposits amongst banks is likely to continue for some time, and banks, instead of getting into a rate war to mobilise incremental deposits, would focus more on improving the quality of their services, said CS Setty, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI).

Nevertheless, there will be some tweaking in the interest rates in the 1-2-year bucket, which is the most popular bucket, Setty said, speaking at the Global Fintech Fest. “Most of the banks... we are not getting into a rate war. We want to attract customers by way of improved service quality, improved access. Everybody is looking at how do we get value out of the existing customers, and also attract new customers by offering better quality services,” Setty said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, SBI has launched a new variant of retail term deposit scheme ‘Amrit Vrishti’ for a 444-day tenor, offering 7.25 per cent to customers.

Setty also highlighted that there is a change in asset allocation among customers as some amount of investible surplus is going to other asset classes. Additionally, the increased credit growth and the diversion of savings to other asset classes is putting pressure on the deposit growth of the banks, he said.

The banking sector has seen sluggish growth in deposits for some time, and credit growth has been outpacing deposit growth, heightening concerns about banks' liquidity management. Amid this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor has instructed banks to offer ‘innovative products and services’ and effectively use their branch networks to attract household savings as deposits.

Setty said SBI is comfortable with its credit-deposit (CD) ratio and is not under any pressure to bring it down. “We have robust credit growth; we are anticipating a credit growth of 14-16 per cent. Deposits, even if we have 8-10 per cent growth because of a large base, in absolute numbers it will be more than the absolute amount of credit,” Setty added.

More From This Section

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

Sebi approves IIHL's acquisition of PMS business unit of Invesco AMC

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Adani Ports to acquire 80% stake in Astro Offshore for $185 million

Money laundering, scam, fraud

ED attaches Rs 834 cr land of Emaar India, MGF Developments under PMLA

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to mkt Scopolamine transdermal system

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to mkt Scopolamine transdermal system

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL planning to setup refining-cum-petrochemical complex in 5-7 years


Speaking on the revival of private capital expenditure in the economy, Setty said the brownfield expansion is being met by the corporates with their own cash, which they have accumulated over a period of time. Once they consume that, the credit drawdowns will start.

“We have the sanctioned, approved, and under-disbursement loans of about Rs 4 trillion. If this is an indication of capital expenditure, then it is a robust indication,” he said.

YONO 2.0

Setty underscored that SBI is undertaking a deeper technological transformation with YONO 2.0. The state-owned lender is not just tweaking the journey of YONO 1.0 and calling it 2.0.

“YONO 1.0 is robust, but what we are looking at is a complete transformation of the app. The app is about 5-6 years old. While the design elements will remain, we are focusing more on the stability, scalability, and robustness of the applications, which entails deeper technology transformation,” Setty said, adding that SBI would like to create an omnichannel experience with YONO 2.0.

SBI would launch YONO 2.0 in November in a closed user group, he said. YONO currently has 80 million registered users. Almost 10 million users log in each day.

Additionally, Setty highlighted that SBI is on a digital transformation journey. “We are focusing more on technology and technological resilience, which requires you to invest in data architecture, revisit your infrastructure, network,” he said.

Also Read

SBI Chairman, CS Setty

SBI fighting for deposits through 'service quality', says C S Setty

Dinesh Khara, SBI Chairman

SBI working on new version of digital banking platform: Dinesh Khara

SBI

SBI's mega tier II debt issue may boost fundraising via such notes: Bankers

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI manager, gym trainer held in Rs 175 cr cyber fraud case in Telangana

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty

Will strive to make SBI most valued financial institution: Chairman Setty

Topics : sbi SBI Yono Banking sector Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon