Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Adani Ports to acquire 80% stake in Astro Offshore for $185 million

Adani Ports to acquire 80% stake in Astro Offshore for $185 million

Astro Offshore, in which Adani Ports will buy 80% stake, owns a fleet of 26 vessels including barges and workboats, counting miner NMDC and construction bellwether Larsen and Toubro as its customers

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Friday it will buy a majority stake in an offshore support vessel operator for $185 million, expanding its fleet and diversifying beyond port operations.
 
Astro Offshore, in which Adani Ports will buy an 80% stake, owns a fleet of 26 vessels including barges and workboats, counting miner NMDC and construction bellwether Larsen and Toubro as its customers.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Astro will add... to our current fleet of 142 tugs and dredgers... (and) the acquisition will also give us access to an impressive roster of tier-1 customers," Adani Ports CEO Ashwani Gupta said in a statement.
 
The deal comes as India's largest private port operator aims to grow its presence beyond its mainstay port operations to maintain its sector lead against smaller rivals JSW Infrastructure and Gujarat Pipavav.
 
The acquisition is expected to close within a month with no requirement of regulatory approvals, Adani Ports added.


Also Read

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Adani Ports to set up 2 projects in MP with Rs 3,500 cr investment

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Gujarat govt helping Adani Ports 'secure monopoly', JPC essential: Congress

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani Ports registers 47% jump in Q1 profit on strong cargo volumes

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Vizhinjam port to see up to Rs 20K crore investment, Adani, APSEZ

Adani group's Vizhinjam port to see up to Rs 20K crore investment

Topics : Adani Ports Special economic zone Merger and Acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon