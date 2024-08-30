Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to mkt Scopolamine transdermal system

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has received the final approval from the US Health regulator to market its Scopolamine transdermal system indicated to prevent nausea and vomiting under different circumstances.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to market the Scopolamine transdermal system of dosage 1 mg/3 days, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

The Scopolamine transdermal system will be produced at the group's transdermal manufacturing site at SEZ, Matoda, Ahmedabad, it added.

Scopolamine transdermal System is indicated to prevent nausea and vomiting after anaesthesia, narcotic pain medicines, and surgery. It is also used to prevent nausea and vomiting caused by motion sickness.