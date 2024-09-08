Consumer firms boost production, increase stocks ahead of festive season

Consumer companies have started to ramp up production, and retailers are ordering higher stocks compared to last year to prepare for the festive season, which has already begun in some parts of the country.

Companies have already started to witness a surge in demand across fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables, and retail.

Biscuits manufacturer Parle Products has ramped up production by 10-15 per cent compared to the same period last year, when it ramped up production ahead of the festive season by 5-7 per cent.

“We have already started to witness a surge in demand as the festive season has