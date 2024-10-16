Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Consumer firms see demand uptick but await Diwali sales for full picture

Consumer firms see demand uptick but await Diwali sales for full picture

In consumer durables, demand was somewhat affected by unseasonal rains during Dusshera, according to Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Vijay Sales

FMCG

Sharleen Dsouza
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer companies across fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, and consumer durables are cautiously optimistic as Diwali approaches, despite seeing a revival in demand in some regions of the country.

With the conclusion of Pujo in the east and Dusshera in the south, demand picked up as consumers ventured out to shop. However, Diwali remains critical in most parts of the country, including the north, west, and parts of the east.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“I am cautiously optimistic about how Diwali demand will pan out, and it is too early to say anything as festive buying is now pushed closer to the festival, typically just two to three days before,” said Mayank Shah, vice president at Parle Products.
 

Shah noted that while there was a 6-7 per cent increase in volume compared to last year in the early days of October, which coincided with the festivals, a large part of the demand is yet to materialise.

A distributor from the western region, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the supply chain is stocked with inventory, which is not moving as expected. Inventory days have doubled from the usual 15-20 days at the distributor level.

The same holds for retail. While demand for full-price items is strong, Manish Kapoor, CEO at Pepe Jeans India, said, “We have seen splurges come up and then go. Autumn/winter wear heavily depends on the onset of winter.”

He added, “While full-price is performing well, I will still wait for the next 8-10 weeks before concluding that demand is back.”

More From This Section

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd gets approval to operate from GIFT City

Ericsson

Ericsson plans to expand R&D base in India, focuses on AI, 6G development

handshake deal merger

EQT-backed Indium acquires majority stake in engineering firm Experion

Akasa Air

Hoax bomb threats disrupt flights in India for third consecutive day

Prime, Prime Video

Prime Video to include ads in shows from 2025 to fund content investments


So far, Pepe Jeans India has seen decent double-digit growth in value and high single-digit growth in volume during the recent festive season.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India, said that while demand was under pressure till September, the retail sector saw some revival in October. However, he stressed that this revival needs to hold up post-Diwali.

“Retailers have reported witnessing double-digit growth,” Rajagopalan added.

Demand, which had been lacking in the sector, began to emerge during the end-of-season sales that took place before the festive season.

In consumer durables, demand was somewhat affected by unseasonal rains during Dusshera, according to Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Vijay Sales.

“Demand could have been better, but due to rains, we saw some impact in bigger markets,” Gupta said.

Apparel and fashion retail chain Lifestyle said that Dusshera demand was strong, with like-for-like growth in high single digits and overall growth in double digits.

Devarajan Iyer, CEO at Lifestyle, said he expects the October-December quarter to be robust, as it also includes wedding dates in November, which will support demand even after Diwali.

Also Read

vacations, holidays

Festive holiday surge: Udaipur, Dubai, Singapore top getaways this Diwali

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

Bikaji to acquire majority stake in Hazelnut Factory for Rs 131 crore

Hiring

FY25 fresher hiring by IT sector to rise by 20-25%: TeamLease Digital

PremiumHDFC AMC

HDFC Asset Management Company valuations ride on high growth expectations

licious, online delivery, apps, start-ups, e-commerce, digital

Licious FY24 loss drops by 44%, 3rd party channel closures impact revenue

Topics : Diwali sale Diwali impact FMCG companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon