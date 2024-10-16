Consumer firms see demand uptick but await Diwali sales for full picture

Consumer companies across fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, and consumer durables are cautiously optimistic as Diwali approaches, despite seeing a revival in demand in some regions of the country.
With the conclusion of Pujo in the east and Dusshera in the south, demand picked up as consumers ventured out to shop. However, Diwali remains critical in most parts of the country, including the north, west, and parts of the east.
“I am cautiously optimistic about how Diwali demand will pan out, and it is too early to say anything as festive buying is now pushed closer to the festival, typically just two to three days before,” said Mayank Shah, vice president at Parle Products.
Shah noted that while there was a 6-7 per cent increase in volume compared to last year in the early days of October, which coincided with the festivals, a large part of the demand is yet to materialise.
A distributor from the western region, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the supply chain is stocked with inventory, which is not moving as expected. Inventory days have doubled from the usual 15-20 days at the distributor level.
The same holds for retail. While demand for full-price items is strong, Manish Kapoor, CEO at Pepe Jeans India, said, “We have seen splurges come up and then go. Autumn/winter wear heavily depends on the onset of winter.”
He added, “While full-price is performing well, I will still wait for the next 8-10 weeks before concluding that demand is back.”
So far, Pepe Jeans India has seen decent double-digit growth in value and high single-digit growth in volume during the recent festive season.
Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India, said that while demand was under pressure till September, the retail sector saw some revival in October. However, he stressed that this revival needs to hold up post-Diwali.
“Retailers have reported witnessing double-digit growth,” Rajagopalan added.
Demand, which had been lacking in the sector, began to emerge during the end-of-season sales that took place before the festive season.
In consumer durables, demand was somewhat affected by unseasonal rains during Dusshera, according to Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Vijay Sales.
“Demand could have been better, but due to rains, we saw some impact in bigger markets,” Gupta said.
Apparel and fashion retail chain Lifestyle said that Dusshera demand was strong, with like-for-like growth in high single digits and overall growth in double digits.
Devarajan Iyer, CEO at Lifestyle, said he expects the October-December quarter to be robust, as it also includes wedding dates in November, which will support demand even after Diwali.