close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

CRISIL upgrades Suzlon Energy ratings to BBB+ with positive outlook

According to the statement, the rating upgrade is a result of Suzlon's successful reduction of debt by repaying the entire term debt

suzlon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Renewable solutions provider Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said Crisil upgraded its ratings by two notches to BBB+/A2 with a positive outlook.
"Suzlon Group today announced that Crisil has upgraded the ratings of Suzlon Energy Ltd to CRISIL BBB+/A2 from CRISIL BBB-/A3' with a Positive Outlook for long-term and short-term facilities, reflecting the company's strengthened financial position, operational excellence and favourable sectoral tailwinds," a company statement said.
According to the statement, the rating upgrade is a result of Suzlon's successful reduction of debt by repaying the entire term debt through the proceeds of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.
The reduction in fund-based borrowings, steady cash flows from the operations and maintenance (O&M) services business, and improved business profile in the wind turbine segment have contributed to this upgrade.
Suzlon Group Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody said, "This upgrade is a validation of our dedication to sound financial management, operational excellence, and sustainable expansion".
By successfully repaying our term debt and improving our financial flexibility, we are better positioned to seize opportunities within the renewable energy sector and continue our growth journey, he added.

Also Read

Suzlon Energy tumbles 10% in 2 days post Q1FY24 results

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators

Serentica to source 1500 MW green energy a day from Greenko Group

Toyota Motor plans third India plant, new SUV as domestic sales surge

Bombay HC allows Akasa Air to proceed with case against pilots in Mumbai

Intel appoints Gokul Subramaniam as new president of its India business

AMNS India's Hazira project to be commissioned by 2026: Laxmi Mittal

Pegatron India fire traced to workers' failure to turn off switch: Reports

This two-notch long-term rating upgrade and a positive outlook of Crisil ratings largely indicate its expectations of continued achievement, given the company's strong business fundamentals and a favourable market environment for the Indian wind energy sector, it stated.
Topics : Crisil report Crisil ratings Suzlon Energy Suzlon Group Renewables markets

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketByju's Lay offGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon