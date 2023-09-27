close
Intel appoints Gokul Subramaniam as new president of its India business

Subramaniam, who is based in Bengaluru, has been with Intel for over 11 years and has occupied various technical and business leadership roles

Gokul Subramaniam

Gokul Subramaniam

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Intel Corporation has announced the appointment of Gokul Subramaniam as the new President of Intel India, responsible for overseeing the company's comprehensive engineering and design operations. This includes innovation, cross-group efficiencies, and execution of Intel's products in India.

The appointment follows the departure of Nivruti Rai, Intel's former country head, who has joined Invest India, the government's investment promotion agency, as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director of Sales, Marketing and Communications Group (SMG) for Intel India, will continue overseeing Intel's overall business in the country, focusing on new revenue and growth opportunities.

Intel, the world's largest semiconductor producer by revenue, operates its second-largest design and engineering centre in India, after the United States. With advanced design facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company has invested over $9 billion in India and remains committed to expanding its research and development footprint.

Subramaniam, who is based in Bengaluru, has been with Intel for over 11 years and has occupied various technical and business leadership roles. He currently serves as a vice president in the Client Computing Group (CCG) and is the general manager of the Client Platforms and Systems division.

Speaking about his new role, Subramaniam said, "Intel India is a critical engineering and design centre for our company, playing a vital role in our transformation journey towards product leadership. I am optimistic about the engineering expertise we have and the opportunities this opens up for accelerating innovation."

Subramaniam holds a bachelor's degree in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Madras, a master's degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Texas, and has completed an executive programme in general management from MIT Sloan School of Management. He holds six patents with an additional five filed in various technological domains.

The leadership transition comes at a time when Intel India is actively contributing to advancements in technology areas like Artificial Intelligence and autonomous systems. It also plays a significant role in the company's global design and engineering work in areas such as System on Chip (SoC) design, graphics, software, and platforms for data centres, client and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
Topics : Intel Intel India Intel Corp

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

