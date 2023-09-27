close
Sensex (0.32%)
66154.48 + 209.01
Nifty (0.54%)
19715.85 + 106.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5850.75 + 37.05
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
40627.70 + 157.60
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
44582.55 + 116.70
Heatmap

AMNS India's Hazira project to be commissioned by 2026: Laxmi Mittal

ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi N Mittal on Wednesday expressed confidence that AMNS India's Hazira project, which is under expansion, will be commissioned by 2026.

A logo is seen on the roof of the ArcelorMittal steelworks headquarters in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Photo: Reuters

A logo is seen on the roof of the ArcelorMittal steelworks headquarters in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi N Mittal on Wednesday expressed confidence that AMNS India's Hazira project, which is under expansion, will be commissioned by 2026.
In October last year, ArcelorMittal's arm AMNS India had stated that it will invest Rs 60,000 crore to scale up capacity of its steel plant at Hazira to 15 million tonnes (MT).
"We have full confidence that with the cooperation of the Centre and Gujarat government, we will be able to commission the project by 2026, Mittal said here while speaking at the celebrations of 20 years of 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit.
Hazira expansion project is moving at a fast pace and over 20,000 people are involved in the project construction, he said.
"It is our target to double our production capacity in the first phase and then triple...we will also make advance products for technology," he said, adding it would help India reduce imports and become self-reliant.
The company is also committed for sustainability, he said.

Also Read

ABB India to provide electrification, automation systems to AMNS India

ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 bn loan with Japanese banks

Inox Air Products to set air separation unit at Hazira AMNS steel plant

ABB to roll out electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

AMNS Luxembourg signs $5 bn loan deal with Japanese banks for Indian ops

Pegatron India fire traced to workers' failure to turn off switch: Reports

Apollo to acquire partially built hospital in Kolkata region for Rs 102 cr

German technology major SAP launches new generative AI assistant Joule

Renault, Nissan unwind key alliance structure to pursue other partnerships

Glenmark, Cosmo partner to bring acne treatment Winlevi to Europe, S Africa

He also said that because of the 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit, different states are organising investor summits and this is helping India attract foreign investments.
Today India is termed as the fastest growing economy in the world and global firms are keen to invest in the country.
He added that the successful G20 Summit has further enhanced the image of India.
The summit not only reflected India's diplomatic and organisational success, but also showed India's image as a global consensus builder.
Talking about the state, Mittal said that Gujarat is a leading industry state as it has presence of industries from varied sectors such as petrochemicals, automobile, pharma, port, textiles, electric vehicles, green hydrogen and semiconductors.
The state, he said, provides reliable infrastructure, stable policy environment, and professional administration.
In January 2022, he said the company signed an agreement with the state to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore.
Further, he said that at a time when India is attracting the eyes of the world, there is a need to focus on talented manpower and industry 4.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hazira Group of Companies ArcelorMittal ArcelorMittal NCLT Gujarat

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon