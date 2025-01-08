Business Standard

Cybersecurity firm Rubrik expands in India with new Bengaluru office

Cybersecurity firm Rubrik expands in India with new Bengaluru office

Company co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha also announced plans to hire talent from India for the expansion

Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Cybersecurity firm Rubrik on Wednesday announced its expansion plans in India with the opening of a new office space in Bengaluru.

The new facility, which intends to replace the operations of the company's existing two offices in the city over a period of time, is expected to open by mid of 2025.

"The new facility will combine product development, product management, customer support, and global recovery operations under one roof," a company statement said.

Company co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha also announced plans to hire talent from India for the expansion.

"By investing in top engineering talent, we believe we will continue to create innovative solutions that enhance Rubrik's portfolio and support our global growth," he added.

 

Sinha did not, however, provide a figure and timeline on the same.

"India is in the midst of a massive digital transformation, and we believe there is a huge opportunity for Rubrik to help secure its digital future. There is a large pool of talent here. India is an economy with an extremely fast growth rate. Outside the US, India is one of the largest locations for the company in terms of headcount," he said, adding that the company expects to invest "hundreds of million dollars" in the country.

With a global employee count of about 3,000, Rubrik has over 1,000 staff in India.

Founded in 2014, Palo Alto headquartered Rubrik commenced its operations in India in 2017. The company went public in April 2024, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

As of December 2024, the company reported USD 1 billion in subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR). It has over 6,100 customers across the United States, Europe, and APJ.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cybersecurity Bengaluru Companies

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

