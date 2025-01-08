Business Standard

L&T bags significant orders worth Rs 1K-25K cr in Q3FY25 in India, overseas

L&T bags significant orders worth Rs 1K-25K cr in Q3FY25 in India, overseas

In the overseas market, it secured an order for LNG equipment for a project in the USA, L&T said in a filing to BSE

Larsen & Toubro

Business has secured a repeat order from a leading oil and gas customer in Saudi Arabia.

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its heavy engineering arm has bagged significant orders in the third quarter in the domestic market and abroad.

Orders in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore range are classified as 'significant' by the company.

In the overseas market, it secured an order for LNG equipment for a project in the USA, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The business also secured a breakthrough order for a loop reactor in a Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) Polypropylene (PP) Plant in Turkey.

Further, the business has secured a repeat order from a leading oil and gas customer in Saudi Arabia for a Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit revamp project.

 

The business has then bagged an order from a client in Kuwait. This is for the supply of critical components for hydrocracker reactors and high-pressure heat exchangers.

In the domestic market, the company has bagged projects for three urea reactors from Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation for India's longest urea reactor, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd, and Indorama India Private Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

