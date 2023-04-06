close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

D-Mart's revenue up by 20.1% to Rs 10,337.12 cr in quarter ending March

The Damani family-promoted retailer had reported a revenue of Rs 8,606.09 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal, said a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts

Press Trust of India
D-Mart

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

 Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Thursday reported a 20.11 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 10,337.12 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.
 
The Damani family-promoted retailer had reported a revenue of Rs 8,606.09 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal, said a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.
 
"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) March 31, 2023, stood at Rs 10,337.12 crore," said a company update.
 
While the pandemic impacted the fiscal, Avenue Supermarts Ltd revenue was at Rs 7,303.13 crore for the fourth quarter of FY21.
The total number of stores as of March 31, 2023, stood at 324.
 
Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.
 

Also Read

D-Mart's Q2 net profit up 64.13% to Rs 685.71 crore; sales up 36.6%

Electronics Mart IPO subscribed 72x on strong institutional interest

Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

Covid won't impact fast-growing retail sector in 2023, says EY's Angshuman

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

Demand trajectory improved a bit in Q4, green shoots emerged: Dabur

Titan Company's revenue grows by 25% YoY in January-March quarter

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

E-commerce companies on ONDC may pay the price for non-compliance

Headquartered in Mumbai, ASL also operates an online sales channel DMart Ready, which delivers goods to doorsteps in selected cities. 
Topics : D-Mart | Retail chains | sales

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Macrotech sells properties worth Rs 12,064 cr in FY23, sales rise 34%

Real estate
2 min read

Delivery firm Dunzo secures $75 mn funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Dunzo
2 min read

Seshagiri Rao retires, steps down from JSW Steel board after 24 years

Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW Steel
2 min read

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa sees healthy revenue growth trend for FY23

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Retail launches Tira to take on Nykaa, Tata Cliq in beauty space

beauty, make up, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle
3 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Adar Poonawalla
2 min read
Premium

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
5 min read

Hindalco recalibrates capex to $4.5 bn from $8 bn, cites challenges

Hindalco
3 min read

Reliance, Jio raise $5 bn in largest syndicated loan in India: Report

Reliance, Reliance Industries
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon