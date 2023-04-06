close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Titan Company's revenue grows by 25% YoY in January-March quarter

Premium brands in watches continued their strong performance with brand Titan and brands in Helios stores registering double-digit growth that were higher than the overall segment

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Titan Eyeplus, Titan Eye , Titan

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Titan Company’s revenues in the January-March quarter grew by 25 per cent year-on-year aided by higher growth contributions from watches & wearables and emerging businesses. 
Also, its jewellery division grew 23 per cent YoY, the company said in its business update ahead of its earnings. 

“The base quarter of Q4FY22 carried the adverse impacts of partial lockdowns during the Omicron wave and weak consumer sentiments caused by a fragile geopolitical situation due to the onset of Russia-Ukraine war,” it said. 
The jewellery business performance was largely led by buyer growth both in new and repeated coupled with an increase in ticket size. 

The large ticket purchases were led by a rich mix of high-value studded solitaires and a revival in wedding sales, enabled by healthy gold exchange contributions. “While January and February saw continuation of strong consumer purchase intent that was visible during the festive season, a sudden spike in gold prices however led to a relative softening of demand in March,” it said. 
The watches and wearables business reported 41 per cent YoY growth due to a strong growth in analog watches segment and almost tripling of revenues from wearables, which led to the business hitting a milestone of 5,000 core of uniform consumer price sales for FY23.

Also Read

Titan's Taneira shrugs off Covid blues to shake up the saree market

Framed for growth: Titan's Titan Eye+ has set sights on booming market

Taxes to come to govt's aid, achieve 6.4% fiscal deficit goal for FY23

How is centre faring on its non-tax revenues, divestment targets in FY23

Titan Company slips 2% to hit over four-month low; down 14% from 52-wk high

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

E-commerce companies on ONDC may pay the price for non-compliance

HLL Infra Tech Services reports 58% jump in profit to Rs 27.76 cr in FY23

First Indian state-backed fund is said close to naming a new CEO

Promoter group firms have fully repaid loan against shares, says JSPL


Premium brands in watches continued their strong performance with brand Titan and brands in Helios stores registering double-digit growth that were higher than the overall segment. 
In the eyewear business, its sales grew 22 per cent YoY. “The network expansion carried out during the course of the year helped Titan Eye+ stores achieve healthy double-digit growth YoY. Trade & distribution (trade) channel grew faster whilst improving its contribution in the overall pie,” it said. 

The fashion & fragrance division grew 31 per cent YoY driven by 35 per cent growth in fragrances and 24 per cent in fashion accessories. 
Its ethnic wear brand, Taneira sales witnessed a growth of 208 per cent compared to last year driven by new store openings and growth from existing stores.

During the quarter, Titan Company added 126 new stores across its various divisions taking its total store count to 2,488. It also added 47 CaratLane stores, taking the total count to 222.

Titan Company

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Titan Company | Titan

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delivery firm Dunzo secures $75 mn funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Dunzo
2 min read

Seshagiri Rao retires, steps down from JSW Steel board after 24 years

Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW Steel
2 min read

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa sees healthy revenue growth trend for FY23

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Infosys collaborates with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end IT services

Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industry’s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Retail launches Tira to take on Nykaa, Tata Cliq in beauty space

beauty, make up, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle
3 min read

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz

RS Sodhi
2 min read

GQG Partners sees $2 billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

Rajiv Jain. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
5 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Adar Poonawalla
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon