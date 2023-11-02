Dabur appoints former CEC Sushil Chandra as new independent director

Dabur India Limited on Thursday announced the appointment of Sushil Chandra, former Chief Election Commissioner of India and former chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), as an additional director in the category of non-executive independent director.

Chandra has been appointed as an independent director for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders. With this, the company will now have ten independent directors on its board.

"On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Sushil Chandra as our new independent director. We are confident that his extensive and wide-ranging expertise will provide fresh and valuable perspectives to support Dabur's leadership team," said Mohit Burman, chairman, Dabur India.

"His contribution and counsel will be of great value to Dabur in its governance as well as in its strategic development," he added.

A 1980 batch IRS (Income Tax) officer, Chandra was the 24th Chief Election Commissioner of India.