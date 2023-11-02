close
Dabur Q2 result: Profit up 5% to Rs 507.04 cr, revenue at Rs 3,203 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 490.86 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Dabur's specially-designed vans are moving around residential localities across India, reaching out to consumers educating them about the need to boost immunity to fight illnesses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 507.04 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 490.86 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,203.84 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,986.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company's expenses were at Rs 2,669.43 crore in the September quarter.
Shares of Dabur India Ltd rose 2.18 per cent to Rs 528.40 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE.

