DAEWOO plans India comeback in new avatar, to launch electronics, EV

The company is entering the market for the second time as it is confident of India's robust economic growth and surging consumer demand

Daewoo

Daewoo | Source: Wikipedia

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
South Korean conglomerate POSCO Daewoo is gearing up for its second foray into the Indian market, targeting sectors including power and energy, consumer electronics, and electric bikes and cycles. The company is banking on India's robust economic growth and burgeoning consumer demand for its re-entry.

"We plan to capitalise on this opportunity by partnering with Indian company Kelwon Electronics and Appliances, which has substantial experience in the manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Daewoo products in India," said Y S Choi, general manager of POSCO Daewoo South Korea.

Choi highlighted the lucrative prospects of the Indian market, stating that the energy and power sector alone is valued at over $100 billion, while the consumer electronics market exceeds $20 billion. The company also anticipates significant growth in the Indian electric two-wheeler market in the coming years.

"Given the Indian government's heavy investments in these sectors, and as a leading manufacturer of batteries and consumer durables, we are well-positioned for long-term success in India," Choi added.

Kelwon plans to initially focus on the energy and power segment, with a broader expansion into consumer electronics set for the next financial year. The product lineup will include LED televisions, audio speakers, air purifiers, coolers, fans, and a range of kitchen appliances such as refrigerators and water purifiers. Additionally, the company will offer automotive batteries for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles, solar batteries, inverter batteries, and lubricants.

"We will utilise both offline and online distribution channels, starting with approximately 300 distributor points and an estimated 15,000 retailers," said H.S. Bhatia, managing director at Kelwon Electronics and Appliances.

Daewoo first entered the Indian market in 1995, offering vehicles like Cielo, Nexia, and Matiz. However, the brand ceased operations in 2003-04 after General Motors acquired its assets, excluding the India subsidiary.

Discussing the company's second entry into India, Choi noted, "India's economic landscape has transformed significantly over the last two decades. Given the country's projected market growth, it was essential for us to be part of this growth story. We believe that Daewoo, with its innovative technology and affordably priced products, will naturally appeal to Indian consumers."


  • DAEWOO to sell power and energy, consumer electronics, and electric bikes and cycles in its second entry
     
  • Daewoo entered the Indian market with Cielo in 1995 followed by Nexia and Matiz. In 2001, General Motors (GM) decided to buy the company’s assets in 2001, barring its India subsidiary, leading to its closure in 2003-04.
     
  • Indian energy and power market is worth $100 billion and consumer electronics market is over $20 billion 

Topics : Tata-Daewoo india market EV market India Consumer electronics

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

