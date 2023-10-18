IBM, MeitY join hands to boost AI, quantum and semiconductors in India

Global tech giant IBM has entered into three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with entities affiliated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to boost research and development, as well as skilling in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and quantum technology in India.

Under the MoUs, IBM plans to establish a National AI Innovation Platform (AIIP) as part of the IndiaAI programme, set up a research centre for semiconductor development, and build local quantum services and infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to augment local expertise in critical technologies.

In partnership with the government's Digital India Corporation, IBM aims to create an AI innovation platform focusing on AI skilling, ecosystem development, and the integration of advanced foundational models and generative AI capabilities. Leveraging IBM's WatsonX platform, the initiative will serve as an accelerator for incubation and competence-building in AI technologies, particularly for national use-cases.

The platform is designed to deploy AI models for language, code, and geospatial science and will also adapt to training and building AI models in other domains as needed.

IBM, headquartered in Armonk, New York, has been a frontrunner in computing research for several decades. The company holds the record for securing the highest number of patents in the United States for 29 consecutive years. At its peak, IBM filed more than 10,000 patents in a single year.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India & South Asia, commented, “Our collaboration underlines our commitment to be a trusted partner for India in enhancing its innovation capabilities. These three areas of technology will be integral to India's digital transformation and economic growth."

Additionally, IBM will collaborate with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to support India's National Quantum Mission. The activities will focus on workforce enablement, industry and startup development, as well as R&D in quantum services and infrastructure.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, highlighted the transformative potential of these technologies. “AI, semiconductors, and quantum technology represent tremendous opportunities for our academic institutions, startups, and innovation ecosystem,” he said.

Furthermore, IBM will serve as a knowledge partner for the government's India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), aiming to establish a semiconductor research centre. The company will share insights on intellectual property, tools, initiatives, and skills development, with a focus on fostering innovation in logic, advanced packaging, heterogeneous integration, and advanced chip design using modern infrastructure.

Chandrasekhar also noted preliminary discussions with IBM about augmenting India’s indigenous microprocessor strategy, particularly in the domain of high-performance computing.