close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Daimler India reports 'strong' growth in revenue, sales in CY 2022

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO of DICV, said 2022 was one of the company's strongest performing calendar years

Press Trust of India Chennai
Daimler Truck's new Innovation Centre to focus on green technology

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Monday announced growth in its sales and revenue in 2022, selling over 29,000 units during the calendar year (CY).

A company release said "despite supply chain headwinds and adverse cost environment, 2022 was one of the most successful business years."

"The company reported a revenue growth of 37 per cent and a sales growth of 25 per cent in CY 2022 over CY 2021. 2022 was especially the best year of growth as DICV sold a total of 29,470 domestic and export units of trucks and buses in the calendar year," DICV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, said.

In 2022, the vehicle-maker crossed the production milestone of two lakh vehicles, including for domestic and exports.

"The company recorded its best ever annual vehicle exports with 11,000 units, best-ever annual part sales (over 245 million parts) and best-ever annual domestic vehicle sales in 2022," it added.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO of DICV, said 2022 was one of the company's strongest performing calendar years.

"We crossed remarkable production milestones as well. We achieved this delightful business success in just 10 years of our operations in India, having made significant investments in the market since the beginning and steered our way through the complexities the commercial vehicles industry had to tackle in last decade. Our strong financial and sales performance is in spite of the (Covid-19) pandemic heavily affecting the commercial vehicle sales in the last three years," Arya said.

Also Read

Indian automobile industry looks to sustain growth momentum in 2023

Utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted

Stellantis to shut key Jeep Cherokee plant in US, lay off 1,200 in EV era

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Volkswagen group's India sales rise 85% to 101,270 units in 2022

Infosys, Aramco ink pact to create digitally connected employee experiences

Tech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI

Air India pilot unions say will go to 'any extent' if any member is fired

Bank of Maharashtra reports more than double profit to Rs 840 cr in Q4

Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai, eyes revenue more than Rs 600cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Daimler Daimler India Commercial Vehicles commercial vehicle

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Air India pilot unions say will go to 'any extent' if any member is fired

Air India
2 min read

HCL bucks the trend; says it intends to hire as others continue to fire

HCLTech, HCL
3 min read

Bank of Maharashtra reports more than double profit to Rs 840 cr in Q4

Bank of Maharashtra
2 min read

Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai, eyes revenue more than Rs 600cr

Birla Estates
3 min read

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by $1 bn by paying its maturing loans

Vedanta
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain why Apple stores in India are a big deal

Apple
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon