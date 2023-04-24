Tech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI



Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc , Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc all report quarterly results this week.

A quarter into record layoffs, investors in U.S. tech giants will scrutinize if the cost cuts boosted profits to their satisfaction, while the companies emphasize how artificial intelligence will be their next growth driver.



Between Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta, analysts expect profits to rise 4.5%, on average, from the immediately preceding quarter, led by an 11.8% jump in Meta's bottom line, according to Refinitiv. From a year earlier, profit is expected to slump nearly 16%, on average, with Microsoft expected to perform the least poorly with a 0.5% slip.

Together, they command more than $5 trillion in market capitalization, or more than 14% of the value of the S&P 500 index.



Amazon.com Inc, which reported a big drop in fourth-quarter profit due to valuation losses because of its investment in money-losing EV maker Rivian Automotive, is set to post a first-quarter profit that is expected to increase eight times, when compared with the immediately previous quarter.

These three companies, along with Amazon, said between November and March they would slash 70,000 jobs in a rapidly weakening economy, following a pandemic-led hiring boom. Meta has announced two rounds of layoffs.

Also Read HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ Is investors' love for digital India over? Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts Disruptive tech is fueling investment and innovation in Indian HR Tech DBS Bank India offers Morningstar-curated investments on risk preference Windows 11 Beta expands 'live captions' to support 5 more languages Musk's Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick on high-profile accounts Twitter asks companies to pay for check marks, spend monthly to advertise Rahul to Kohli: Celebs see red after Twitter accounts lose blue tick Apple's upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air may offer 2 M2 chip variants



The companies are likely to give updates on their AI efforts, a trend noticeable since last quarter when chief executives packed earnings calls with mentions of the technology.

According to research firm YipitData, Amazon's North America sales are set to beat Wall Street estimates in the first quarter.



Microsoft has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT technology into its search engine Bing, pitting it against market leader Google. "If last quarter's message from Big Tech was all about efficiency and bottom line improvement, this quarter's message is likely to be more forward-looking around the massive potential of artificial intelligence," Andrew Lipsman, analyst at Insider Intelligence, said.



Amazon's cloud division AWS, the world's largest, has released a suite of technologies aimed at helping other companies develop their own chatbots backed by AI, and Meta has published an AI model that can pick out individual objects from within an image.

Google has begun the public release of its chatbot Bard.



"There are expectations that companies could create or do even more with AI ... every tech investor is expecting those companies to be in the frontier."

"It's sort of a double-edged sword because there is also pressure for these companies to improve cash flow in an economy that is decelerating," Itau BBA analyst Thiago Kapulskis said.



Microsoft and Alphabet stocks have both risen 19% so far this year. Apple and Amazon are up 28% and 23%, respectively. The cloud businesses of Amazon, Google and Microsoft were also more stable than expected, analysts said.



The largest company in the world, Apple, which is scheduled to report earnings on May 4, is dealing with slowing demand for iPhones and MacBooks as consumers curb spending.

Meta shares have gained nearly 77%.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Shounak Dasgupta)