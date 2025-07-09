Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Daimler Truck targets over 60,000 units to scale up operations by 2030

Daimler Truck targets over 60,000 units to scale up operations by 2030

India to become a strategic base for Daimler Truck's global operations in manufacturing, R&D and exports under its Unlock Full Potential transformation plan

Daimler Truck Management with the new eCanter announced for India
As part of its broader Cost Down Europe initiative, Daimler Truck sees India as a best-cost country that can absorb more production and engineering responsibilities. Representative image.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Daimler Truck on Wednesday outlined plans to scale up its operations in India, targeting over 60,000 units in combined domestic and export volumes by 2030. The projection is part of the company’s broader global strategy aimed at expanding volumes while improving cost efficiency and margins.
 
The company declined Business Standard’s request to provide official volume data for its domestic sales and exports in 2024.
 
According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, the company sold 20,795 units in FY25, down 2.3 per cent year-on-year compared to 21,276 units sold in FY24.
 
The company said India is expected to
