Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Datta Power Infra signs MoU to invest Rs 5,000 cr in RE sector in Rajasthan

Datta Power Infra signs MoU to invest Rs 5,000 cr in RE sector in Rajasthan

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between company representatives and officials of the state government in Jaipur

renewable energy

Datta Power Infra looks to set up 1,000 MW renewable energy capacity, including solar, wind and hybrid projects. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Datta Power Infra on Wednesday said it has signed an initial agreement with the Rajasthan government to invest around Rs 5,000 crore in the renewable energy sector.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between company representatives and officials of the state government in Jaipur, Datta Power Infra said in a statement.

Datta Power Infra looks to set up 1,000 MW renewable energy capacity, including solar, wind and hybrid projects.

The projects across across Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Nagaur, Pratapgarh and Jodhpur districts would generate jobs for 500-750 people, the company said.

Datta Power Infra CFO Rajeev Kumar Bansal said, "As we embark on a transformative journey with our investment of Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan's wind, solar, and wind-solar hybrid projects, we are positioning ourselves to drive sustainable growth while contributing significantly to India's renewable energy capacity.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumJP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group

Wind energy at its peak, with 8 more years of growth: Suzlon Group CEO

renewable energy

India's renewable energy capacity to touch 250 GW mark by March 2026: Icra

COP29

Developing nations need $1 trn a year by 2030: Climate finance group

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy

India's renewable energy capacity rises 13.5% to 203 GW in October

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Solex Energy net profit rises to Rs 13 cr in Apr-Sep on higher income

Topics : renewable energy energy consumption power companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon