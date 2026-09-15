DBS Bank India expands DBS MAX to simplify multi-gateway digital payment

DBS Bank India today announced the expansion of capabilities on DBS MAX, its merchant collections platform, with a digital payment management solution powered by Juspay, a global payment infrastructure company. The solution helps merchants improve payment resilience, optimise transaction flows and gain consolidated visibility across digital collections.

India's digital payments landscape has evolved rapidly with UPI transaction volumes having increased by more than 12,000 times over the last decade. Businesses are increasingly adopting more than one payment aggregator to support growing transaction volumes so that they can, in turn, provide reliable digital payment experiences to their customers. The new integration on DBS MAX, backed by Juspay's platform supports intelligent routing, based on merchant-defined rules and payment performance. A unified dashboard provides consolidated visibility across payment gateways and payment methods, including transaction success rates, refunds and reconciliation, helping merchants quickly understand payment performance and identify actionable insights. Businesses can add or switch between supported payment aggregators with minimal technical changes, reducing time and effort spent on multiple integrations.

Divyesh Dalal, Managing Director and Country Head, Global Transaction Services, Corporate Banking- Financial Institutions and SMEs, DBS Bank India, said: "The acceleration of online commerce has led to a rise in consumer expectations for seamless online payment journeys. Given this ongoing evolution, corporates are now seeking platforms which provide a comprehensive suite of online payments with optimal payment modes for enhanced decision making. As a future forward bank, we envision our partnership with Juspay as the first step towards providing an intelligent payments platform offering a more streamlined merchant and end user experience. Leveraging our global credibility, local distribution and technology prowess, DBS is uniquely placed to provide advanced digital solutions to a wide number of enterprises across India. This marks the beginning of a new era in treasury management for corporates."

Through this partnership with Juspay, DBS MAX offers increased functionality designed to address common merchant concerns with solutions such as a gateway-agnostic card tokenisation when merchants switch between supported gateways. In addition, consolidated visibility across payment gateways enables merchants to better assess payment performance and tailor promotional campaigns to drive customer engagement.

"By partnering with Juspay, DBS Bank India brings its established payments franchise and Juspay's leading payment orchestration capabilities together to further enhance DBS MAX for businesses." said Sheetal Lalwani, Co-Founder and COO of Juspay. "Together, we are bringing the strengths of banking and modern payments infrastructure to create a more intelligent and connected payments ecosystem for businesses. This collaboration aims to simplify the complexity of digital payments while giving businesses greater visibility, and control across their payment operations."

DBS has been recognised globally for its transaction banking capabilities and digital expertise with awards like Asia's Best Digital Bank and Asia's Best Bank for Customer Experience at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, as well as Best Bank for Payments Asia-Pacific and Best Bank for Transaction Banking Asia-Pacific at the Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management Awards 2026. DBS was also named the Best Corporate Digital Bank - India by Global Finance in 2026, underlining its continued customer focus.