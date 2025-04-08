Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Debt conversion plan: Vodafone Idea issues Rs 36,950 cr in equity to DIPAM

Debt conversion plan: Vodafone Idea issues Rs 36,950 cr in equity to DIPAM

In a regulatory filing Vodafone Idea Ltd said the capital raising committee of Board of Directors of the company at its meeting on April 8, 2025, issued and allotted 3,695 crore equity shares

Vodafone Idea

After the allotment, the shareholding of the government in the telco stands at 48.99 per cent in the expanded paid up capital base of the company. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea has issued and allotted 3,695 crore equity shares aggregating to Rs 36,950 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), following the government's recent decision to convert the debt-laden telco's spectrum auction dues into equity.

After the allotment, the shareholding of the government in the telco stands at 48.99 per cent in the expanded paid up capital base of the company.

In a regulatory filing Vodafone Idea Ltd said the capital raising committee of Board of Directors of the company at its meeting on April 8, 2025, issued and allotted 3,695 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 per equity share aggregating to Rs 36,950 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India (acting through President of India).

 

This follows the centre's decision to convert outstanding spectrum auction dues, including deferred dues repayable after the expiry of the moratorium period into equity shares to be issued to the government.

"Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 10,83,43,03,50,010 comprising of 1,08,34,30,35,001 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Motors

JLR evaluating various steps to respond to US tariffs: Tata Motors

Bharat Petroleum

Sembcorp to form JV with BPCL for renewable energy, green hydrogen

Flipkart

Flipkart Minutes joins Blinkit, Zepto to deliver phones in 10 minutes

Premiumluxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

India continues to be a priority market for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

air conditioner

Samsung targets 10% market share in India's room air conditioner segment

Topics : Vodafone Idea Dipam shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEPBKS vs CSK Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesPBKS vs CSK LIVE ScoreRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon