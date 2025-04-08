Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung targets 10% market share in India's room air conditioner segment

According to Alam, Samsung is focusing on the democratisation of AI technology, and its range starts at Rs 32,990 and goes up to Rs 60,900. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Appliances and Consumer Electronics major Samsung India has doubled its sales in the fast growing room-air conditioner segment and has cornered 10 per cent market share in the March quarter of 2025, said a company official.

The company, which has made a comeback in the room-air conditioner segment, has launched 19 models under its BESPOKE AI WindFree air conditioner series, featuring advanced AI technology for personalised cooling experiences.

"There has been robust growth in this quarter and we are growing by 2X. In fact our internal estimate says that we will be 10 per cent of the market in Q1, which is almost double from last year's same quarter.

 

"We are confident that we are going to lead the growth in the industry, and with better growth we will have good market share," said Samsung India Vice President, Digital Appliances Business Ghufran Alam.

The company estimates the room-air conditioner industry to grow 20 to 25 per cent this year, and Samsung is ahead of that, leading the growth, he added.

The company is expecting broad-based growth across the channels and regions, helped by a rise in disposable income, aspiration and electrification at smaller places with a lesser number of outages.

The company has also increased its distribution footprints by 40 per cent and has partnered with leading financial institutions for providing EMI for purchase of room-air conditioners at affordable prices.

Samsung is also investing substantially in marketing and branding, said Alam without sharing any details about it.

According to Alam, Samsung is focusing on the democratisation of AI technology, and its range starts at Rs 32,990 and goes up to Rs 60,900.

Besides, Samsung is also looking at opportunities in the commercial side of the conditioning. This market has become very lucrative with the construction of new air conditioned malls, offices, educational institutions etc.

"So we are looking at those opportunities also and trying to cater to those needs also," said Alam.

The Indian room-air conditioner market, which is estimated to be around 13 million units, is now dominated by players such as Tata group firm Voltas, LG, Daikin, BlueStar, Hitachi Johnson, Panasonic and Lloyd, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air conditioners Heat waves Samsung Electronics

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

