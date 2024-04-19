Delhi continues its run as the most forgetful city: Uber Lost & Found Index

Ride-hailing firm Uber on Friday released the 2024 edition of its Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.

Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country for the second year in a row, even as Mumbai retained its second spot. Bangalore reclaimed its third place from Hyderabad, which slipped to fourth as residents became more watchful of their belongings. Pune rounded up the top five most forgetful cities in the country. Backed by insights and data, Uber’s Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during their trip.

“We’ve all been riders and have had that moment where we suddenly realised we left behind a precious item or even a cherished belonging in a cab,” said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations at Uber, about the Index. “With Uber, you have the option to attempt retrieving the lost item by simply following a few steps in the app. We understand the trust riders put in us each time they take an Uber ride, and we felt the time was opportune to provide a quick refresher course on how to retrieve lost items.”

Over the last year, objects including phones, bags, wallets, and clothing top the list of items left in Ubers across India. This is followed by utility items such as water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewellery. Indians also forgot unique things such as a ukulele, a coin collection, prasad, and a hair trimmer. Riders also left behind important documents such as passports, bank and business papers in their Ubers.