close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi govt orders audit of power subsidy released to discoms in 6 yrs

The audit will ensure that the subsidies reach the targeted beneficiaries in the most transparent and efficient way

Press Trust of India New Delhi
discoms

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a direction to power regulator DERC to conduct a special audit of discoms over power subsidy released to them from 2016 to 2022.

An order issued by Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dhawan stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003, the Lt Governor has given a direction to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) for conducting the special audit through Comptroller and Auditor General empanelled auditors.

The special audit of the discoms with respect to the power subsidy released to them will cover the period 2016-17 to 2021-22, stated the order.

The audit will ensure that the subsidies reach the targeted beneficiaries in the most transparent and efficient way, it said.

Also Read

Delhi govt orders audit of subsidy to discoms to check disparity: Atishi

Outstanding dues of discoms reduced by Rs 29,857 crore: Power minister

Tree House Education gets clean chit in misstatements of financial case

It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

Delhi LG swings in action on DERC's advice to 'restrict' power subsidy

Vedanta expects to start building semiconductor plant by Oct-Dec quarter

Elon Musk's Twitter to label, limit visibility of 'hateful' tweets

Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic female hormone in US market

Razorpay sets up advisory board, ropes in former RBI dy governor as chair

Topics : Delhi government | Discoms | audit | power subsidy

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Essar Oil appoints corporate governance expert Tony Fountain to board

Tony Fountain
2 min read

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Tyre
3 min read

SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

State Bank of India
1 min read

Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2 min read

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

tata, tata group
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Hello Mumbai! From CEOs to vada pav, Apple CEO Cook gets a taste of India

tim cook, madhuri
3 min read
Premium

Railways dials Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel for 1.1 million connections

Konkan Railway
3 min read
Premium

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Shoes, footwear
3 min read

Air India revamps pay structure of pilots, crew; announces reward, bonus

Air India
3 min read
Premium

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon