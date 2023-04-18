close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Elon Musk's Twitter to label, limit visibility of 'hateful' tweets

Twitter said the latest update on its enforcement policies is based on a philosophy of "Freedom of Speech, Not Reach"

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Twitter

Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a move to bring transparency to its content moderation practices and “visibility filtering” functions, Elon Musk-owned Twitter will soon start labelling tweets identified as potentially violating its rules related to hateful content.
Twitter said the latest update on its enforcement policies is based on a philosophy of “Freedom of Speech, Not Reach”. The tweets that violate Twitter’s policies are excluded from search results, trends, and recommended notifications. Such tweets are also downranked in replies. Historically, Twitter has not been transparent while taking such actions.

Both tweet authors and viewers will now be able to see labels saying that the tweet’s visibility has been limited. While these labels will initially apply only to a set of tweets that potentially violate Twitter’s Hateful Conduct policy, the company plans to expand their application to other applicable policy areas in the coming months. The change is designed to result in enforcement actions that are “more proportional and transparent for everyone on our platform,” says a blog post by Twitter Safety.
According to Twitter’s hateful conduct policies, text and media that include slurs and tropes, incitement to behaviour that targets individuals or groups, references to genocides and lynching, and hateful imagery are recognised as hateful content.

The profiles making such tweets are made less discoverable, according to Twitter’s enforcement policies. Following the new update, authors will be able to submit feedback on the label if they think the platform had incorrectly limited their Tweet’s visibility.
“Currently, submitting feedback does not guarantee you will receive a response or that your Tweet’s reach will be restored. We are working on allowing authors to appeal our decision,” Twitter said.

Also Read

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

CEO Elon Musk actively searching for new chief for Twitter: Report

Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic female hormone in US market

Razorpay sets up advisory board, ropes in former RBI dy governor as chair

Tata Electronics appoints Randhir Thakur as CEO and Managing Director

With rising mercury across India, sales of white goods pick up finally


The development comes days after Bari Weiss, founder of the news publication The Free Press, published Twitter Files, a series of revelations on the steps taken by the microblogging platform to allegedly suppress free speech.
The report claimed that teams of Twitter employees secretly built blacklists, prevented dis-favoured tweets from trending, and actively limited the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics. It also alleged Twitter of having a bias against conservatives in censoring certain posts and users.

“Our mission at Twitter 2.0 is to promote and protect the public conversation. We believe Twitter users have the right to express their opinions and ideas without fear of censorship. We also believe it is our responsibility to keep users on our platform safe from content violating our Rules,” Twitter said.
Topics : Elon Musk | Twitter

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Tyre
3 min read

SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

State Bank of India
1 min read

Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2 min read

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

tata, tata group
1 min read

Goldman Sachs profit falls in first quarter as dealmaking sputters

Goldman Sachs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Hello Mumbai! From CEOs to vada pav, Apple CEO Cook gets a taste of India

tim cook, madhuri
3 min read
Premium

Railways dials Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel for 1.1 million connections

Konkan Railway
3 min read
Premium

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Shoes, footwear
3 min read

Air India revamps pay structure of pilots, crew; announces reward, bonus

Air India
3 min read
Premium

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon