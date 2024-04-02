Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DGCA asks Vistara to send daily report on flight cancellations, delays

On Monday, the airline cancelled around 50 flights due to non-availability of crew and many flights were delayed

Vistara

Vistara

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked Vistara to submit a daily report on flight cancellations as well as delays, and is also monitoring the situation to ensure minimum inconvenience to passengers.
The move comes against the backdrop of non-availability of pilots forcing Vistara to cancel a significant number of flights in recent days.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a statement on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed.
The officials of the DGCA are also monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with requirements for providing facilities to passengers in case of flight cancellations and delays.
This is to minimise the inconvenience to passengers.
On Monday, the airline cancelled around 50 flights due to non-availability of crew and many flights were delayed.
Vistara, which is in the process of getting merged with Air India, has temporarily decided to cut flights amid crew issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vistara may see 70 more flight cancellations today amid crew shortage

Dense fog in Delhi: 10 flights diverted, 20 cancelled, 400+ delayed

Delhi Airport chaos continues as dense fog delays 30 flights, cancels 17

DGCA increases rest time among other reforms to address pilot fatigue

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

Real-estate firm Sobha Ltd gets Rs 46 cr income tax demand notices

Audi India reports 33% increase in retail sales at 7,027 units in FY24

Vistara may see 70 more flight cancellations today amid crew shortage

BMW, Tata Technologies to form JV for developing automotive software

Indian Oil Corp set to tap spot oil market as Russian term deal lapses

Topics : DGCA Vistara Airlines Vistara CEO Vistara flights flight delay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon