Dharma Productions-Adar Poonawalla deal gives quest for scale a chance

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are among filmmaker Karan Johar’s biggest hits. They are sweet, funny, and romantic. None, however, had an unexpected twist in the tale like the announcement that came on Monday. Johar will sell half his stake in Dharma Productions, the company he owns and runs as executive chairperson, to Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1,000 crore.

There had been speculation about Dharma selling to either Saregama, Reliance Industries, or the Adani Group. Poonawalla, however, was never in the