Tata Steel, ABB India partner to develop tech to reduce carbon footprint

Ind-Swift Laboratories to sell API, CRAMS biz to IndiaRF for Rs 1,650 cr

Ather Energy raises Rs 900 cr from Hero MotoCorp and GIC for expansion

REC says it raised $1.15 billion in August from consortium of six banks

Arete Group sells 38 acre industrial land in Gujarat to Gharda Chemicals

IDEMIA selected as GMR Group's technology partner for DigiYatra service

HDFC Bank offers interoperability of UPI and CBDC QR code payments

Nokia C12 budget smartphone goes on sale at introductory price of Rs 5,999

IDEMIA, Airtel, Nokia join hands for offline CBDC payment on feature phones

Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv

For the first time in India, IDEMIA, a global technology provider in identity technology (it makes the SIMs and the e-Sims platforms for mobile devices), is partnering with Airtel Payments

