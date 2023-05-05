close

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Regadenoson injection in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Regadenoson injection, used as an agent in the imaging of heart muscle to check blood flow, in the US market.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Regadenoson injection, used as an agent in the imaging of heart muscle to check blood flow, in the US market.

Regadenoson injection is supplied as single-dose pre-filled syringes, 0.4mg/5ml (0.08 mg/ml). It is a generic therapeutic equivalent of Lexiscan injection, approved by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

The injection is a pharmacologic stress agent for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) in patients unable to undergo adequate exercise stress.

In a separate filing, Dr Reddy's said it has issued a Form 483 with one observation by the USFDA after a routine GMP inspection at its API manufacturing facility (CTO 1) in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

"The inspection was conducted from May 1, 2023 to May 5, 2023. We have been issued a Form 483 with one observation, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," the company said.

As per USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited US market US Pharamaceutical Industries

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

