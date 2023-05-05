close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Symphony Q4 net profit falls 75% to Rs 16 crore; revenue down 19.7%

Its total expenses in Q4FY23 were down 4.83 per cent to Rs 295 crore as against Rs 310 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cooling is hot business for Symphony

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air cooler and appliances maker Symphony Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 75 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Symphony said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was also down 19.79 per cent to Rs 308 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 384 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses in Q4FY23 were down 4.83 per cent to Rs 295 crore as against Rs 310 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total revenue in the March quarter was down 20.5 per cent to Rs 318 crore.

For the financial year ended March 2023, Symphony's net profit was down 4.13 per cent to Rs 116 crore against Rs 121 crore in FY22.

Also Read

Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023

Household wealth optimism collapses, finds Edelman Trust Barometer

LG Electronics December-quarter operating profit down 91.2% y-o-y

PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise in Varanasi today

Symphony Ltd consolidated Q3FY23 PAT jumps 86% y-o-y to Rs 39 crores

Aurionpro Payments gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO

Marico reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD, Rajan Mittal joins as Ind Director

Go First locks horns with lessors in a bid to begin bankruptcy hearings

Manappuram Finance says enforcement action against promoter, not company

However, its consolidated revenue from operations in FY23 increased 14.34 per cent to Rs 1,188 crore from Rs 1,039 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Symphony informed its board in a meeting held on Friday recommended a final dividend of 50 per cent, which is Re 1 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-23.

Shares of Symphony Ltd on Friday afternoon were trading 5.53 per cent lower at Rs 940.20 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Symphony Symphony Ltd profit margins

First Published: May 05 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Aurionpro Payments gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

aurionpro solutions
2 min read

Symphony Q4 net profit falls 75% to Rs 16 crore; revenue down 19.7%

Cooling is hot business for Symphony
2 min read

Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO

malls, retail malls, shopping, business, people
3 min read

Bharat Forge posts consolidated net profit at Rs 127.74 crore in Q4

Bharat Forge: Weak demand dents performance
1 min read

Marico reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD, Rajan Mittal joins as Ind Director

Marico expands plant-based protein portfolio with Saffola Soya Bhurji
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read
Premium

Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

Ajay Singh. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Reliance shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Raymond to consider issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 2,200 cr

Raymond consolidates tools &amp; hardware, auto parts biz into engineering biz
3 min read

Lessors seek deregistration of 23 Go First planes to secure their assets

Go First
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon