Marico reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD, Rajan Mittal joins as Ind Director

The company's board has appointed Rajan Bharti Mittal as an independent director for a term of five years, beginning from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Marico expands plant-based protein portfolio with Saffola Soya Bhurji

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
FMCG major Marico on Friday said its board has re-appointed Saugata Gupta as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for another term of two years.

Gupta's reappointment is effective from April 1, 2024.

The board of Marico, in its meeting held on Friday, approved "re-appointment of Saugata Gupta as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a term of two years w.e.f. April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026."

He had joined Marico in 2004 as the Head of Marketing and was elevated to CEO of India Business in 2007. In 2014, he took over as Managing Director of the company.

Besides, the company's board has appointed Rajan Bharti Mittal as an independent director for a term of five years, beginning from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028.

Mittal is the Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, one of India's leading conglomerates with diversified interests in Telecom, Space Communications, Digital Solutions, Financial Services, Real Estate, Agri-Processed foods in addition to other ventures.

Both the appointments are "subject to the approval of the shareholders," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Marico FMCG FMCG firms

First Published: May 05 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

